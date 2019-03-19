Namibia: Goals Galore in Women's Super League

A total of 15 goals were scored in the 11th round of the 2018/19 Skorpion Zinc Namibia Football Association (NFA) women's super league at the weekend.

Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) Babes and Girls Football Academy produced the highest numbers of goals, as Nust ran out 4-2 victors over Girls Football Academy in a match played at the NFA Technical Centre.

Namib Daughters and Right Way Football Club played to a 1-1 draw at the same venue.

Omaheke Queens, however, lost 3-0 to V-Power Angels at Gobabis, while Gals & Goals drew 1-1 against NamPol at the NFA Technical Centre.

The match of the weekend involved University of Namibia Bokkies, who played Tura Magic at the Unam sports field on Sunday.

The Clever Gals, as Unam Bokkies are known to their fans, were led by their newly appointed coach Thuba Sibanda, who could not prevent them from losing 2-0 to their opponents.

Player of the match, striker Anna Shikusho scored Magic's opener early in the second half before teammate Memory Ngonda scored the second late in the game.

The victory saw Magic consolidating their pole position with 31 points from 11 matches, having won 10 and drawn only one.

They are closely followed by Khomas NamPol, who have 27 points from 11 games, while V-Power Angels are third on 25 points.

Gals & Goals are fourth on 20 points, while Namib Daughters are fifth on 17 points, and Right Way Ladies are sixth with 11 points.

Girls Football Academy are seventh with eight points, Nust Babes are eighth with seven points, and Unam Bokkies ninth with six points. Omaheke Queens anchor the log with two points from 11 matches. - Nampa