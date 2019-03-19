19 March 2019

Malawi: 1 Malawi Army Soldier Dies - Troops Search for 3 Missing in Bua River

By Chem'bwana Nkolokosa

One Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier died on Monday while three other military officer and two civilians are missing in Bua River after a bailyey bridge which borders Ntchisi and Kasungu districts they were working on collapsed into the water on Sunday.

The soldiers are reported to have been working without protective gear like life jackets.

MDF spokesman Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the fatality, saying one solider was found on Monday but died in his way to Kasungu District Hospital.

"The old steel bridge broke down and our soldiers fell into the water and got trapped," he said.

Nyasa Times understands the deceased officer is Lieutenant Steve Moloseni.

The military deployed the Marine Battalion troops from Senga Bay for a search mission.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred around 4pm and the bridge which was built during the colonial rule was being dismantled by soldiers as it collapsed.

