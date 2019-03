Tunisia: Women's Africa Volleyball Club Championship - CF Carthage Secure Second Straight Win

Tunis/Tunisia — CF Carthage secured a second straight win at the Women's Africa Volleyball Club Championship held from March 16 to 26 in Cairo, after defeating Congo's DGSP 3-0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-19) at a Group B day-2 game played on Monday.

CF Carthage, who had defeated Egypt's Sporting 3-0 at day 1 on Sunday, will play Kenya's Commercial Bank at day 3 next Wednesday.

Top two finishers in each group (A, B, C and D) will advance to the quarterfinals.

Group B:

Day 2 results

Played Monday, March 18:

CF Carthage - DGSP 3-0

Previous games

Day 1:

Sporting - CF Carthage 0-3

Commercial Bank - DGSP 3-0

Rankings

Pts

G

W

1) CF Carthage

6

2

2

2) Commercial Bank

3

1

1

3) Sporting

1

4) DGSP

2

Next fixtures

Wednesday, March 20:

Sporting - DGSP

CF Carthage - Commercial Bank