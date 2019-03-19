Malawi: Chilima Storms Rural Hinterland With Messages of Hope - 'Do Not Vote Out of Mercy or Habit'

Vice President and UTM Party presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima has invaded Lilongwe rural and Dedza rural with messages of hope for a better Malawi when he is elected President of the country on May 21 2019.

The energetic Chilima, 45 started his four-day tour of the two districts on Saturday with Imbizos which are a two way interactions with the people.

In the Imbizos, people are free to ask Chilima any questions and even offer suggestions before the Vice President delivers his messages.

On Saturday, Chilima held Imbizos in Lilongwe South West starting at Chigwirizano, TA Malili Headquarters, Kanyerere before visiting Lilongwe Kumachenga at Ngongonda and wrapped up at TA Chitukula and TA Mbang'ombe.

On Sunday, Chilima stormed Dedza at Katewe, Thete, Malirana, Lobi and Chitowo.

He also visited Dedza on Monday and will wind up his tour on Tuesday.

In his speeches, Chilima focused on agriculture, economic development and education while reminding the people about the power of the ballot paper.

Chilima assured the people that UTM government will ensure that students have access to good education through construction of good and standard school blocks, provision of all required learning materials and ensure that teachers are getting salaries in time.

"No student will fail to finish school because of school fees in my government, " said Chilima.

At Chinkhu village in TA Kachere in Dedza, there was another unexpected Imbizo where the people in the village asked the Chilima to address them.

He assured the people of Introducing pension scheme for elderly people and construction of good roads .

Chilima said he would do away with the Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp) as he promised to revive the agriculture sector and make fertiliser affordable instead of promoting subsidies which he said do not benefit all Malawians.

He also said his government would promote mechanized farming where cooperatives would access farm machinery such as tractors to be used at cooperative level.

The UTM torchbearer also urged the people to demand accountability on how their taxes are spent by the government.

"You own the development agenda, you pay taxes. You pay taxes, through soap that you buy or airtime you use in those phones. Nobody should tell you 'without us you would be nothing'," he said to the wild ululation of the crowd gathered.

Chilima has been forced to finish his Imbizos late in the evenings as some people queue in areas to listen to his messages.

He told the gathering not to vote out of mercy or habit.