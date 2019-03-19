Malawi: Mary Chilima 'All White' Tea Party Raises K5m for People With Albinism

Vice-President Saulos Chilima's wife Mary organised an all white tea party at the official residence in Area 12, Lilongwe on Sunday to raise vital funds in aid of Association of Persons with Albinism (Apam) and raised a staggering K5 million.

Chilima said she was pleased to be the tea party fundraiser to help Apam run its activities, including protecting its members from attacks and killings.

She said the objective of the tea party with fellow women donning all white attire was to have fun, make people smile and raise money.

"To all the ladies that contributed to this cause, please accept my deepest gratitude for your support," she said.

"We sold 174 tickets for which we are grateful. However, some of you paid much more than the ticket price allowing us to donate K5 million to Apam,"

The Second Lady said plans are underway to have a similar event in Blantyre.

"We had a visit recently from Apam an during our discussion, it was very clear that one of the things they needed immediately was empowerment. We thought the easiest way to empowerment was to have funds," said Chilima.

Chilima has received applauds for her initiative, saying as a prospective First Lady, her charity spirit is inspiring unlike others who use the same for wrongful self-enrichment.

Apam programmes officer Pemphero Tumeliwa Mphepo hailed Chilima for hosting the event and the people for contributing.

Meanwhile, Mary Chilima is encouraging those who made pledges to deposit directly to Apam at FDH Bank account number 1970000100725 at Capital City Branch.