Malawi/Morocco: No Miracle for Malawi Against Morocco - Chipuwa Replaces Injured Juwayo

Malawi national football team have suffered a double injury blow after Be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo and Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya were ruled out of Friday's 2019 AFCON qualifier against Morocco .

The match will be played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The two suffered injuries when the Flames started its preparations on Monday and h ave been omitted from the training squad that is to prepare for the dead rubber tie.

Nyasa Times understands that Juwayo has since been replaced by his club teammate Richard Chipuwa.

All the foreign-based players summoned for the match have reported for training except United States of America based Yamikani Chester who will arrive on Tuesday.

The Flames assistant coach Peter Mponda said the players are in good shape and ready to deliver a win on Friday.

"All of those who are in camp are fit and injury free and we just have to work on tactics and game plan.

"Much as we are out of the competition this match is very important for us to win to ensure that we maintain our unbeaten home record but also show Malawains that our rebuilding programme is on track.

" A win will also boost our rankings which is very important for seeding on upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers draw," said Mponda as quoted by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website.

The following is the full squad

GOALKEEPERS : Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Hastings Banda (Civil Sporting Club),Ernest Kakhobwe (NMC Bullets)

DEFENDERS :Stanley Sanudi( Be Forward Wanderers),John Lanjesi(NMC Bullets),Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Gomezgani Chirwa( Civil Sporting Club),Ian Chinyama ( TN Stars),Chisomo Mpachika(Silver Strikers)

MIDFIELDERS: Chikoti Chirwa(Red Lions), John Banda ( HCB Songo), Dan Kumwenda (Civil Sporting Club),Gerald PhiriJr (Ajax Cape Town),Singa Simeon (Be Forward Wanderers)

STRIKERS & WINGERS: Felix Zulu (Be Forward Wanderers) Stain Davie (-ENH FC),Yamikani Chester ( MFK Vyškov),Binwel Katinji (Malanti Chiefs)Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits),Khuda Muyaba (Silver Strikers)Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles),Miciam Mhone (Blue Eagles)