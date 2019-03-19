Zambia: Court Upholds Granny Killers' Death Sentence

The Court of Appeal has upheld a death sentence for three men of Solwezi who killed their grandfather in a traditional practice called 'kikondo' more than four years ago on allegations that he was a wizard.

Mateo Katende, Davies Katende and Odilo Kabwata were in May last year sentenced to death after being convicted of murder of Juberk Mishele.

Court of Appeal Judge Catherine Makungu said the lower court was on firm ground when it found each appellant guilty of murder and that for that reason, she found no merit in the appeal against sentence and conviction.