The judiciary yesterday held the first ever valedictory court session to mark the retirement of deputy Chief Justice, Marvin Mwanamwambwa who has been in service for 38 years.

Born on March 18, 1954, marking his birthday yesterday, Justice Mwanamwambwa obtained his bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Zambia in 1979 and was admitted to the bar on December 23 1981 before rising through the ranks up to position of deputy Chief Justice on March 4, 2014.

