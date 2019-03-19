Zimbabwe/Malawi: Dynamos Call Off Malawi Tour

Blantyre — Zimbabwean Football giants, Dynamos FC have cancelled their tour of Malawi for pre-season preparations for security reasons following a tropical storm that has claimed several lives in Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique.

Over 80 people are reported to have died in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts while more than 100 are said to be missing due to Cyclone Idai effects.

Dynamos FC spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed that the trip had been called off.

He said they had sought to intensify their pre-season preparations with a trip to Malawi this week, but the club hierarchy decided to call it off for security reasons.

Dynamos, who were scheduled to leave on Monday, March 18, 2019 by road were supposed to pass through Mozambique on their way to Malawi.

"The trip to Malawi has been called off. We decided it was no longer safe to travel there. So, we have called off the trip for security reasons.

"What it means is that the club will now have to play local opposition as part of their preparations," Farawo said.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers, who are scheduled to travel to Mozambique on Friday, said they have been assured by their counterpart that it is safe to travel that side.

The bankers are supposed to play two friendly matches against Champions UD Songo and another club from Tete.

Silver Strikers General Secretary, Lawrence Yobe said they have been confirmed by UD Songo that the, Cyclone Idai did not affect the area and that it was safe to travel there.