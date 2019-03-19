19 March 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 'Teen Mothers Dominate Gwembe Health Centres'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nchimunya Nalumpa

About 37 out of every group of 100 pregnant women accessing health facilities in Gwembe of Southern Province are teenagers aged between 15 and 19 years, health authorities in the region have revealed.

Health authorities have expressed concern over the increasing number of teen deliveries in various health facilities in the district.

Southern Province Health Director Naman Monze said over 37 per cent of the deliveries being conducted at different facilities in Gwembe were teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19, a situation he described as worrying.

Read more

Zambia

Deputy Chief Justice Mwanamwambwa Retires

The judiciary yesterday held the first ever valedictory court session to mark the retirement of deputy Chief Justice,… Read more »

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.