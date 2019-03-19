Zambia: 'Teen Mothers Dominate Gwembe Health Centres'

About 37 out of every group of 100 pregnant women accessing health facilities in Gwembe of Southern Province are teenagers aged between 15 and 19 years, health authorities in the region have revealed.

Health authorities have expressed concern over the increasing number of teen deliveries in various health facilities in the district.

Southern Province Health Director Naman Monze said over 37 per cent of the deliveries being conducted at different facilities in Gwembe were teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19, a situation he described as worrying.

