South Africa: Dr Motsepe to Address Health Conference

Dr Tshepo Motsepe, spouse of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will today address the Africa-Asia Partnerships in Health and Healthcare Delivery for Women & Youth Conference at the at the University of the Witwatersrand.

The conference, which will be held from 19 to 20 March 2019, will feature discussions between distinguished experts and recognised practitioners from universities from Africa, Asia and the United States.

"This conference will focus on Africa-Asia collaboration in sexual and reproductive health, the double burden of undernutrition and over nutrition, infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases including mental health," the Presidency said on Monday.

Delegates are also expected to engage on vaccine development, strengthening private-public partnerships in health, and better academic collaboration in research and education underscored by multisectoral approaches to health and healthcare delivery.

Dr Motsepe is Chairperson of the African Self Help Trust which focuses on Early Childhood Development and Education.

She is also Patron of the South African Civil Society for Women's, Adolescents' and Children's Health.