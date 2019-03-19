Africa: Gor, Zamalek 'Can Go All the Way' in the Confederation Cup

Angolan outfit Petro Atletico de Luanda's Brazilian coach Roberto 'Beto' Bianchi has tipped both Gor Mahia and Egyptian giants Zamalek to go all the way in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Both teams finished with nine points in Group D to qualify for the quarter-finals although Gor came second with an inferior goal difference.

Gor beat Petro 1-0 on Sunday to progress where they joined Hassania Agadir (Morocco), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) and Nkana of Zambia as second-placed finishers in their respective groups.

Zamalek, RS Berkane (Morocco), SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) topped the four groups.

"Both teams play different styles of football and I think they deserve respect because they progressed to the next phase," said the 52-year-old Brazilian.

"From the next stage anything is possible because they are going to meet different opponents," he added adding his charges will now shift focus to the local league.

After 17 rounds, the 15-time Angolan champions are second on the 16-team log on 37 points, seven below leaders and rivals Primeiro de Agosto who have played three games more.

"I think my team did what they could but we lacked a little bit of quality in front of goal after creating numerous opportunities."

"We cannot keep crying now we need to concentrate on the local league and forget about the Confederation Cup. My boys have picked positive lessons in this tournament that will help us in future."

Petro visit Recreativo de Caaala in their next league match on Saturday.