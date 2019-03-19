Liberia: Another Gold Medal for Liberia in Abu Dhabi

Liberia's debut appearance at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games continues to record golden moments that will go down in history.

A day after Ehiabom Salim Assaf scooped the country's first Gold medal in the 200-meter heat, 16-year-old Hassatou Odell Duah has won the country's second gold medal at the world event.

Duah finished first in the female category of the 100-meter race within 22.26 seconds ahead of April Luhk of Micronesia, who finished within 23.53 seconds.

Meanwhile, Liberia's participation at the event will be climaxed today as Assaf will return to the track in the 100-meters, while Samuel Smith, 31, will compete in the adult category of the 100-meter race. He will compete against Joseph Howe, 25, of Marshall Islands, a sprawling chain of volcanic islands in the central Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines, Iraham Ahmed, 26, of Comoros, and Mohsen Mohammed, 29, of Yemen.

Chief Patron of Sports President George Manneh Weah could watch his athletes collecting another gold medal following his departure to Abu Dhabi as special guest to the world event.