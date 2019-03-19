Liberia: UNFPA Donates Equipment Worth Over U.S$230k to LISGIS

UNFPA Resident Representative, Dr. Ndyanabangi (L) hands over the documents for the equipment to LISGIS Director General, Francis F. Wreh (R).

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday, March 14, donated several pieces of equipment for the upcoming Liberia Demographic and Health Survey (LDHS) to Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

The cost of the donated equipment is US$233,000 which includes four double-cabin pickups, 15 motorbikes, four desktop computers, three laptops computers, one 80 KVA generator and assorted stationary.

In a turning over statement, UNFPA-Liberia Resident Representative, Dr. Bannet Ndyanabangi, said the demographic and health survey is very important because it provides accurate data on the wellbeing and quality of health of the people.

Dr. Ndyanabangi said the LDHS will inform the government and partners on how the people are doing, relative to their health status.

The LDHS process, he added, will begin shortly to enable Liberia's partners to have the needed data to plan appropriately.

Dr. Ndyanabangi said the equipment were made available through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and World health Organization (WHO), among others.

Francis F. Wreh, LISGIS Director General, upon receiving the items, thanked UNFPA for the donation, adding that it was not a surprise, considering how supportive UNFPA has been to LISGIS since it was established.

Mr. Wreh said when LISGIS was newly established in Sinkor, Monrovia, it was UNFPA that equipped the offices and also funded the 2008 National Census.

He said the survey will provide indicators as it relates to health and social issues.

Mr. Wreh assured that the donated items will be used for their intended purpose and will have a huge impact on the health of the citizens.

Germue M. Gbawoquiya, LDHS Program Manager, said the project activities started but, due to the lack of equipment, they were unable to move forward but, with the intervention of UNFPA, they can now carry on the survey.

Gbawoquiya said the household listing training will begin on April 10. "Right after the training, we will be sending team into the field and we will be capturing the entire 15 counties of Liberia."

He said the LDHS is conducted after every five years in all of the countries but, sometimes, if they are measuring a rare disease that cannot be estimated within five years, the Public Health sector may instead estimate the prevalence of the disease in the population.