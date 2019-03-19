Liberia: Senate Pledges 'To Pay More Attention to Health' Thru Nat'l Budget, Oversight

President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Albert T. Chie (far right) along with other senators, pays tribute to their late colleague, Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif, during her funeral at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Broad Street, Monrovia.

-- In Memory of Sen. Doe-Sherif

The Senate has vowed to reshape and redefine her action by paying more attention to the health needs of Liberia and Liberians, in memory of the untimely death of their fallen colleague, the late Montserrado County Senior Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif.

President Pro Tempore Albert Chie, on behalf of the Senate -- the Upper House of the 54th Legislature -- in the presence of Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Members of the House of Representatives, said the Senate will focus on health through the appropriation of funds in the fiscal national budget and rigorous oversight of the Ministry of Health, hospitals, health centers and other related health institutions.

President Pro Tempore Chie made the promise in the Senate's formal eulogy on Saturday, March 17 during the Senate Special Session in the funeral of commemorating the home going of Sen. Doe-Sherif held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish on Broad Street, Monrovia.

This is the first time in recent memory, for the Senate to hold a Special Session in a Funeral Service of a deceased Senator held in a Church. According to the law, the Senate can have Special Session anywhere within the confines of the City of Monrovia. Following the death of Grand Bassa County Senator John Whitfield, the Senate did not hold a Special Session at his funeral.

A roll call to commence the business of the day of the Senate Special Session was recorded by Secretary of the Senate, which caused bitter wailing and silent cries among mourners, including President George M. Weah and First Lady Clar Weah.

"In memory of our fallen colleague, the Senate Pledges to pay more attention to the health needs of our people through the National Budget and rigorous oversight," Sen. Chie said. "Our good woman of God, Senator Doe-Sherif, was versatile, courageous, encouraging, people-centered, development oriented, humble, resilient, a public servant and always with a smile, that even calmed down the angers of others.

"Her brilliant stance on matters of interest to the State won for her many different names and she never frowned one day regardless who called her by any of these names. Christians do not spiritually die. They only swap residence from mortality to immortality. Contingent on this, our Iron Lady has not spiritually died. We see her dancing and moving toward everyone in the Hallelujah Square. She first greets family members and then moves onto fellow Lawmakers who predeceased her. We can see them hugging as they all tell their stories."

He further said: "The Senate and, by extension, the Legislature, mourns this memorable and irreplaceable loss; one that is characterized by so much excruciating pains, grief and sorrows; a loss that makes our hearts and minds go far back to the passing of other fellow lawmakers, a loss that has robbed the political terrain of the country of a robust and outspoken female politician and key player."

He also said: "The Legislature had lost a strong brain, a way-maker, someone who never fell short of victory while on the political battlefield for the Liberian people. This loss has left a vacuum in the Senate that can never be filled with the same quality of her kind. Our daily activities will experience a resonance of her presence."

"Farewell, Lady Zico; farewell Tactical; farewell, the Iron Lady, Bloc Leader; farewell, Great Leader with a Vision; farewell, Political Maradona; farewell, Queen among the Giants; and farewell, Fearless Floor Fighter, as you take your rest."

Institutions and personalities that gave tributes included the Unity Party (UP), and the former Vice President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai.

The UP Chairman Wilmot Paye, in the party's tribute, said the death of Doe-Sherif, the party's former Mobilization Chairlady for Montserrado County, comes at the time when Liberia is desperately in need of leadership, a leadership who does not protect the weak and rob the people.

Meanwhile, the Student Unification Party (SUP) was stopped from entering the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish to avoid demanding protest to pay tribute as she did on Thursday, blasting the CDC.

An official gazette was published, in which the government announced with profound regrets the 52nd year of Senator Doe-Sherif. According to gazette, the sad event occurred on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 5:15 o' clock ante meridian at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana following a period of illness.