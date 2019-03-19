Liberia: Cllr. Banks to Testify As 'Expert Witness' for Ja'neh

Cllr. Philip A. Z. Banks, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, is to testify today as an 'expert witness' in favor of embattled Associate Justice Kabineh Mohammad Ja'neh in the impeachment trial against him.

The retired Justice was in Chambers when some of Liberia's top oil dealers filed a writ of prohibition against the Road Fund in 2017.

The accused, Ja'neh took the stand on Monday, March 18, 2019, under direct examination by his own Counselors, and later cross-examined by Counselors for Managers of the House of Representatives.

Under direct-examination, Justice Ja'neh told the hearing that he purchased a half lot of land situated in Jallah Town from J. Nyema Constance Jr., in 1996 for US$3,600 through Administrator Deed, which he said was probated in February 1997.

Justice Ja'neh denied ever ordering the eviction of Mrs. Anne Yancy Constance as she recently claimed when she served as a witness for Managers of the House of Representatives.

On the contrary, Justice Ja'neh disclosed that Mrs. Constance is still residing on the same half lot of his land and that he has no intention to remove her now or in the near future.

As the cross-examination continued, the Senate Chambers was almost literally transformed into a legal classroom with the witness (Respondent Ja'neh) serving as a professor in an unprecedented relaxed fashion.

In one instance, Ja'neh assisted to cross-examine Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus, when he did not quote the correct Article for a reference in his earlier testimony.

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor at 3:10 p.m. adjourned the trial to afford him and other lawyers sufficient time to prepare for a scheduled meeting with a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court.

The trial continues tomorrow afternoon at 2: p.m in the Senate Chambers with Justice Ja'neh expected to face cross-examination, and the subsequent appearance of retired Justice Banks on the witness stand.