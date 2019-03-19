Liberia/Congo-Kinshasa: Lone Star Departs for DR Congo Today, As CAF Denies Request to Change Venue

Throwback: National team local-based players arrive in Brazzaville, Congo for Liberia's second away game.

The national football team, Lone Star, will depart the country today for Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) denied a request by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to change the match venue because of reports of the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in that city.

The LFA earlier this month wrote CAF, requesting the change of venue of its final qualification match against the DRC.

In response to the LFA's request, CAF says it is monitoring the Ebola situation and added that Kinshasa is safe to host the match as planned.

"According to reports, the virus is located very far from Kinshasa and there is no risk of organizing the DR Congo versus Liberia match in the said venue as scheduled," CAF's Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, said in an email to the LFA on March 17.

The email further stated, "CAF is in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) and is following the situation closely to ensure the organization of the match in the best conditions."

Meanwhile, LFA has accepted the latest decision by the African football governing body.

LFA Secretary General Isaac Montgomery, in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, said the delegation to Kinshasa will leave today, March 18, at 8:00 AM and will be joined by the overseas-based players ahead of the match on Sunday.

"And by [God's] grace, all will be well," Montgomery told BBC Sport on Monday.