South Africa: Business Schools Are SA's Natural Partner in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

analysis

South Africa is playing catch-up, and while it might aspire to become a leading light in the evolving global developments, realistically, the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution has set its sights on achieving competitiveness and the need for inclusive growth.

Lost in the hubris of a failed summit meetings, a declaration of a national emergency and damaging testimony from his former attorney, Donald Trump recently pronounced plans to sign an executive order to launch an American Artificial Intelligence Initiative.

Like many of Trump's schemes, this one is slammed by his critics, but this time, strangely enough, for "insufficient boldness". No one is certain as to what drove Trump to focus on artificial intelligence (AI); perhaps he was paying attention to what South Africa recently announced when it called for nominations for members of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

President Ramaphosa's initiative is none too soon. As of July 2018, 26 countries had released AI strategies or announced plans to do so. While each country's strategies have varying objectives, policies and goals, they all seek to address the technological complexity of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and to establish themselves as the dominant player in the game....