19 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Committee to Table Report On Magoha's Suitability Before Parliament

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Committee on Appointments is on Tuesday expected to table its report on the suitability of the Education Cabinet Secretary nominee George Magoha who was vetted last week.

The report prepared by the House Speaker Justin Muturi - led committee will pave way for House to render its decision on whether it approves or rejects the nomination.

The House Business Committee which usually plans the agenda to be handled by the MPs will this afternoon meet to set the date for it's debate.

When he appeared before the 28-member committee, Magoha said he was best placed to steer the operations of the Education ministry owing to his vast experience of being a performer who gets things done.

If approved, Magoha will succeed Ambassador Amina Mohammed who was moved to the Sports docket after the then holder Rashid Echesa was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Executive Order Number 3.

