18 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Living Legends Trust Chairperson Appears in Court

Pretoria — A Trustee of the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP), Themba Welcome Msomi (76), has been remanded in custody after he appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court today.

Msomi was arrested this past weekend in Durban by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation following a probe into R8-million that was allegedly stolen from the LLLP trust account early this year.

The programme was started by the Department of Arts and Culture in September 2018, and a trust was set up in order to empower the living legends when it comes to accessing opportunities available to them. He is expected to appear in the same court on 2 April 2019 with legal representation.

South Africa

