South Africa: Picking Up the Pieces After Cyclone Idai

As Tropical Cyclone Idai dissipates, it leaves a trail of destruction in its wake. Hundreds of people are missing, the death toll keeps rising and thousands of people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe are picking through the remains of their destroyed homes in an effort to rebuild their lives.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed personnel to stricken Mozambique to assess the damage that Cyclone Idai wrought when it made landfall on 15 March.

Once an assessment had been made, teams from the army would be deployed to help, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi told Daily Maverick. He said a team had already been deployed to Malawi, but information from there was scant as communication lines were down.

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has partnered with the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Red Cross and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs to respond to the needs of the affected communities.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation was working with the SANDF, particularly on information-sharing at this stage.

"Malawi is sorted out at the moment. We have intervened in Malawi to support the victims of the flood, targeting 1,100 families in...