South Africa: Government Activities for the Week, 18 to 24 Mar

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 18 to 24 March 2019. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014 to 2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

From 18 - 28 March, the Department of Labour Director-General Thobile Lamati, will host a national service delivery campaign in the Free State. This campaign has been coined, "Taking Department of Labour Services to the People" and will see scores of Departmental officials descending to QwaQwa in the Eastern Free State to provide instance and optimum services to the people.

On Tuesday, 19 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa will unveil inscriptions of constitutional values at the Queen's Hall, next to The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chamber at 12h00. The unveiling of the Constitutional inscriptions will officially close the year-long commemoration of the 100-year birthday anniversaries of Madiba and MaSisulu by Parliament and recognises the role played by both giants of our liberation struggle towards the attainment of our democratic South Africa and its Constitution.

The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Senzeni Zokwana, will on Tuesday, 19 March, launch the Small-Scale Fisheries Sector at Mandeni municipality, Ward 02 [KwaMazitapele Sports Ground] in KwaZulu-Natal at 10h00. A total of 2 184 KZN fishers have been declared as small-scale fishers in terms of Marine Living Resources Act, as part of the national rollout of the Small-Scale Fisheries sector in South Africa's Coastal provinces in previously disadvantaged/marginalized fishing communities.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, will on Tuesday, 19 March, meet with the Minister of Defence for Mozambique, Mr H.E. Atanắsio Salvador M'tumuke, at the Defence Headquarters in Pretoria at 10h00. The consultation between the two ministers is aimed at exploring possible areas of defence cooperation. Members of the media are invited to a photo opportunity and brief opening remarks.

The Minister International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu will on Tuesday, 19 March, brief members of the media on the state of readiness for the SADC Solidarity Conference with the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic / Western Sahara, the outcomes of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission, matters on the agenda of the UN Security Council and other international developments. The briefing will be held at DIRCO Media Briefing Room in Pretoria 11h00.

The Department of Arts and Culture in partnership with Vaal University of Technologies, will host human rights month dialogue on Tuesday, 19 March, at Desmond Tutu Great Hall, Vaal University of Technologies at 11h00. The dialogue will be hosted under the theme, "Promoting and Preserving Indigenous Languages as a Human Right".

The Public Service Commission will brief members of the media on its quarterly bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service. The briefing to be held on Tuesday, 19 March, at the Public Service Commission House, Arcadia in Pretoria at 14h30.

From 19 - 30 March, Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry's InvestSA, will be embarking on an investment promotion roadshow to Switzerland, Germany, France and India. The primary objective of the investment promotion roadshow is to engage with stakeholders from government and business to discuss factors pertinent to enhancing South Africa as a more attractive investment destination partner to these important markets.

From 20 - 22 March, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Luwellyn Landers, will lead the South African delegation to the upcoming Second United Nations High-Level Conference on South-South Cooperation, which will be taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Department of Arts And Culture celebrates 2019 Human Rights Month. Human Rights Day commemorations will be held on Thursday, 21 March, at George Thabe Cricket Pitch, Sharpeville in Vereeniging. Since 1994 Human Rights Day seeks to honour those who fought for our liberation and to celebrate our rights and freedoms. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address at the event.

The Minister of Tourism, Mr Derek Hanekom, will on Thursday, 21 March, hand over facilities built by the Department of Tourism to enhance the Cradock 4 Garden of Remembrance in memory of anti-apartheid activists Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlawuli, Sparrow Mkhonto and Fort Calata in Cradock, Eastern Cap.

On Friday, 22 March, the Department of Water and Sanitation, will host a Media Networking Breakfast as part of World Water Day celebrations at Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria at 08h30. The Media Networking Breakfast will be followed by the official launch of the Development Cooperation Partners Platform by Minister Gugile Nkwinti at the same venue.

