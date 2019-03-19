Somalia: Fighter Jets Carry Out an Airstrike in Southern Somalia

Residents in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region say unknown fighter jets have bombed an airstrike in a small village called Adow-Dibille.

Reports indicated that the warplanes targeted a convoy reportedly carrying militants travelling in the volatile region, which has been a hotspot for attacks and warfare.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the airstrike.

On the other hand, Al-Shabaab has refuted claims of an airstrike on their convoy, saying a passenger vehicle was hit by the missiles that inflicted losses on the civilians.

It is unclear which country belongs to the fighter jets conducted the air raid, but, the U.S. military has been carrying out such attacks in the past few years.

