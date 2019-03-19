Nigeria: IWS - Creating Enabling Environment for Our Targets

As Mrs Nkoli Ogbolu, received the mantle of leadership as the 62nd president of International Women Society Nigeria she reinstated the association's commitment to continue to create enabling environment for the development of women.

Speaking at her investiture, Mrs Nkoli Ogbolu, 62nd president of International Women Society Nigeria, said that over last six decades International Women Society, IWS has created have doggedly marched forward in the business of clarity creating an enabling environment for our targets, girl's women, children and youth. Ensuring that those disenfranchised and hurting, find healing through different programmes.

Ogbolu noted that the clamour for gender parity, gender balance and balance for better should not be lost on us as we have just celebrated the International women's day with striking a balance at home, at work in every facet of our lives. This means that we all must look out for one another if we want life to be purposeful meaningful, fruitful and fulfilling".

"We will enhance infrastructure to cater to our targets. At the end of this decade we should have earned it and owned if fully that we are Nigeria foremost indigenous charity organisation."

The highlight of the event was the fundraising and donations by members, friends and associates of International Women Society.