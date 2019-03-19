South Africa: KZN Youth the Biggest Casualty in Political Killings - ANCYL

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has commended law enforcement officials after the arrest of Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe.

His arrest has been linked to the investigation of the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

Ndobe was meant to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court along with a second person on Monday. He is now expected to appear on Tuesday.

"The ANC Youth League has absolute faith in the criminal justice system and the ability of the Hawks to investigate. We call upon the Hawks to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to ensure justice for a young selfless leader who was taken away from us before his time," the KZN ANCYL said in a statement on Monday.

'Barbaric and senseless political killings'

The league added that the case was serious.

"There are many young people who fell prey to the barbaric and senseless political killings in our province. We commend the good work that has been done so far by the Hawks task team which has seen too many people being arrested in connection with the political killings.

"The arrests give hope that other similar cases will soon see similar developments.

"The youth in this province has been the biggest casualty in these senseless killings of political activists. We therefore call for the full might of the law to be meted against anyone who is involved in these senseless killings no matter their standing in society."

Magaqa died in hospital in September 2017, around two months after he was shot in Umzimkhulu.

One man, Sibusiso Ncengwa, was arrested almost a year after Magaqa's death in the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

At the time of this death Magaqa was a councillor in Umzimkhulu, which falls under the Harry Gwala Municipality.

Soon after the Magaqa died, ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said he was concerned about the violence in the Harry Gwala region, fearing that it was becoming a hotspot.

