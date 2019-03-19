Tunisia: Second Edition of International Civic Forum of Education Next March 21-23 in Hammamet

Tunis/Tunisia — The second edition of the International Civic Forum of Education will bring together in Hammamet experts, policymakers, researchers, education stakeholders and civil society actors.

"Governance and Quality of Education Systems: Challenges and Prospects" will be at the heart of the debate.

The forum, set for March 21-23, is jointly launched by Tunis El Manar University, Tunis Virtual University and the Tunisian Forum of Education and Civil Society.

"Governance and Quality of Education Systems: Challenges and Prospects" will be the scientific and academic component. The civic component will focus on education governance and the success of learners.

Canadian, French, African and Maghreb research professors will discuss guidelines, competence development strategies and the reinforcement of local results-focused management.