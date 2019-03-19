19 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Informed On Preparations for Sudanese - Qatari Ministerial Committee Meeting

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila ,met at his office Tuesday with the Foreign Minister, Dr Al-dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed ,who briefed him on preparations for the fifth session of Joint Sudanese - Qatari Ministerla committee scheduled to take place Qatari capital, Doha during current March 21 - 24.

Dr Al-dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said in press statements after the meeting that the committee will be held at the level of prime ministers of the two countries, pointing out that the technical delegation will head to Doha in the next few days to begin preparations for the session. Sn/ab

