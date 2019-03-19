Sudan: Kibir - the State Priority Is to Prepare Environment for Production

Medani — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir , announced the state commitment to develop the Gezira Scheme through a program and action plan to be drawn up by the all-Sudanese experts and scientists to make the Scheme cope with temporary agricultural developments and provide the country with the all required agricultural products.

The Vice-President called while he was launching he wheat harvesting at Gezira Scheme Tuesday for urgent meeting at his office next week to discuss how to provide cash to purchase wheat crop from farmers.

He reassured people of Sudan that the production of Gezira Scheme will secure food for hole Sudan, announcing that the state priority is to address the current economic problem which transformed into political problems , a matter which requires concern with production and producers by preparing conducive environment for production in all parts of Sudan.

The Vice-President announced launching of preparation for the 2019-2020 agricultural season according to scientific vision.

Wali(governor) of Gezira State, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim praised farmers of Gezira Scheme who responded to call to cultivate wheat and overcome all challenges of the agricultural season, indicating to necessity of exerting concerted efforts to develop the Gezira Scheme for securing food and supporting he national economy.

He affirmed the state government commitment to establish roads inside the scheme to secure access to agricultural inputs and link production areas with markets.