Sudan: Arrangements for Conducting Comprehensive Survey About Returnees in N. Darfur

Khartoum — Minister of Health and Social Development and Head of Committee for Supporting Voluntary Return Projects n North Darfur State, Murwan Al-Tegani revealed that the Committee is embarking on making arrangements for conducting a comprehensive field survey about people who voluntarily returned to their home areas in different localities of the State.

Al-Tegani said the survey aims to set up a database , assess the returnees basic needs , counting the returnees and identify problems facing them so as to seek radical solutions in collaboration with the concerned bodies and partners.

In this context , the Minister met Tuesday at his office with a high- level delegation from the federal Commission for Voluntary Return and Reconstruction led the its Secretary-General, Adam Abdalla Mohamed.

Murawan said in press statements that the survey also aims to make field interventions for the needy and how to hammer out the 2020 plan.

He added that North Darfur State is one biggest state that include a large number of returnees who are in need of assistance , referring top importance of positive discrimination in projects rendered to returnees in the state.

The Minister said the Ministry and the concerned committee would spare no efforts to implement programs and projects for interest of the returnees.