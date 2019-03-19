South Africa: Massive Kwagga Smith Blow for Lions

Cape Town — Kwagga Smith has been ruled out for six weeks ahead of the Lions' Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves this weekend.

The 25-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury that he picked up in Saturday's thrilling 36-33 win over the rebels in Johannesburg.

The Lions are also without the services of 20-year-old flank Vincent Tshituka , who has also been ruled out for six weeks with an ankle strain.

The Lions squad that will travel to Singapore is expected to depart on Wednesday, and there is more bad news on the injury front with prop Dylan Smith out for the next eight weeks with a broken cheekbone while fullback Andries Coetzee will not make the trip as he battles with a tight hamstring.

Scrumhalf Dillon Smit , meanwhile, is out for six weeks with a hamstring strain.

Kick-off on Saturday is 12:55 (SA time).

Source: Sport24