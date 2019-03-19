South Africa: Hijackers, Cops in Shootout Near Joburg City Centre

A shootout between police and armed hijackers brought traffic to a standstill in the industrial area of Langlaagte, near the Johannesburg city centre on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a hijacking was reported around midday and officers who went to the scene ended up chasing after the perpetrators.

The armed men started shooting at the police, who then returned fire. But the suspects managed to get away.

It is not clear if any of the officers were hurt.

"They then abandoned their vehicle in Mayfair. We will disclose further information in due course," Masondo told News24.

