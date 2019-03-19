19 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hijackers, Cops in Shootout Near Joburg City Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pelane Phakgadi

A shootout between police and armed hijackers brought traffic to a standstill in the industrial area of Langlaagte, near the Johannesburg city centre on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a hijacking was reported around midday and officers who went to the scene ended up chasing after the perpetrators.

The armed men started shooting at the police, who then returned fire. But the suspects managed to get away.

It is not clear if any of the officers were hurt.

"They then abandoned their vehicle in Mayfair. We will disclose further information in due course," Masondo told News24.

Source: News24

South Africa

Power Utility, Govt in 'Race Against Time' to Stave Off National Blackouts

The government and Eskom have entered the planning phase for Stage 5 and Stage 6 load shedding in order to prevent the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.