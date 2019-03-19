Kenyan Police Probe 'Fake' Cash Racket At a Bank

Kenyan Flying Squad officers on Tuesday camped at a Barclays Bank branch in Nairobi, as they investigate a fake currency syndicate that has taken the city by storm.

Accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers spent hours at the bank following unconfirmed reports that a customer had brought in a haul of fake money.

The unnamed client is said to have been keeping fake dollars in one of the bank's safes and would bring potential investors to see his 'largesse'. Police suspect he was on a mission to defraud the businesspeople.

He was cornered by the officers on Tuesday morning after he came to check on his 'wealth' running into 'billions of shillings'.

Operations at the bank were temporarily disrupted when the officers stormed the Barclays Queensway branch.

The development comes barely a month after detectives from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit seized a huge cache of foreign and local currencies hidden in a residential house in Ruiru, a town 26km north of Nairobi city centre.

The money, amounting to $320 million, had been stacked in at least 20 metallic boxes and included euros, pounds, dollars and Kenyan shilling.

Three suspects -- a couple and their female business associate -- were arrested and charged in court.