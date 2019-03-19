Kenya Airways, Alitalia Sign Codeshare Deal

Kenya Airways and Alitalia, the largest airline in Italy, have entered into a codeshare partnership to offer their customers more travel options at their hubs in Nairobi and Rome.

The deal which became effective last Thursday, will see Alitalia's code placed on Kenya Airways' flights beyond Nairobi to Mombasa and Kisumu in Kenya, as well as to a further 19 African destinations including Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Antananarivo, Brazzaville, Dar es Salaam and Douala.

The move is aimed at enhancing connectivity by providing customers with a one-stop seamless travel experience from Rome.

"Similarly, Kenya Airways will expand its offer to Italy and Europe by placing its 'KQ' flight code on Alitalia's services from Rome to 16 Italian domestic destinations," Kenya Airways said in a statement on Monday.

Alliance

Alitalia and Kenya Airways are both members of the SkyTeam alliance.

The new codeshare flights are available for sale through the airlines' reservation systems and in travel agencies, for travels from June 12 when Kenya Airways will inaugurate its four-weekly service between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, Rome.

Alitalia flies to 77 destinations, including 22 Italian and 55 international destinations, with over 3600 weekly flights and 102 routes.