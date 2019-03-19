Malawi: Chakwera Will Not Shield JB On Jet Gate

Lilongwe — Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Presidential candidate, Dr Lazarus Chakwera says if voted into power on May 21, 2019, he will not shield former President Joyce Banda if she has any cases to answer, including selling of the Presidential Jet during her reign.

Chakwera was responding to a question at a press briefing in Lilongwe Monday on whether he would shield Banda should he become State President after May 21, 2019 elections.

The jet, which was bought during late Bingu wa Mutharika's reign, was sold during Banda's tenure and it is not clear how the proceeds were used.

The selling of the jet was embroidered in controversy with some quarters demanding for investigation into the matter.

"I will leave the case to the responsible institutions to do their job on the matter.

"We have cases in this country where our former Heads of State have been taken to court but up to now the cases are not completed.

"Let's stop witch-hunting and leave it to institutions which are responsible for handling corruption cases to handle the investigations," Chakwera said.

He further said for the country to develop, there is need for all people, irrespective of political affiliations, to work together for the betterment of the nation.

"If we want our nation to develop socio-economically, we need to come together and forget our personal interest.

"People are suffering in this country because politicians put their interest first, forgetting those people in the village who voted them into power," Chakwera said.

Dr Joyce Banda said she is not afraid of being investigated on any corruption cases which people may think she is involved in.

"On the issue of selling the Jet, it is not Joyce Banda who sold it, I called the cabinet ministers meeting to discuss the matter and we agreed to sell the plane," Banda said.

She further said the selling went through all the processes on how government sells its property. She said in the case where the cabinet has agreed on something, the president has no say.

The MCP and PP coalition comes just a month after Joyce Banda dumped UTM barely 48 hours after signing for an agreement to work together in the run up to the elections.