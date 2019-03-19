Angola: Sonangol Reassures Fuel Consumers

Luanda — The State-owned oil firm "Sonangol" has told its consumers that the fuel supply situation in Luanda province would be tackled but it did not set any deadline for the full solution to the problem, recorded since the early hours of last Saturday.

In its statement, Sonangol attributed the fuel shortage to logistic problem, saying that the situation forced the company to restructure process.

The restructure measure covers processes relating to the quantities of fuel needed for different consumers, intermediates and finals.

The exercise will enable the ongoing refueling process and the next stocking to meet the market needs.

The communiqué makes clear that after making any change the market will take some time to get back to normality in term of fuel distribution.

The situation may lead to a false perception of existing a product shortage.

Last time Luanda reported fuel shortages was in October 2017, due to a 24-hour delay in supply of the stations.