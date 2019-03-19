South Africa: Two Teens Accused of Killing Mondeor High School Pupil Are 'Accepting Responsibility' - NPA

A teenager accused of having a hand in the murder of a Grade 11 pupil at Mondeor High School will return to court later this month.

The 15-year-old appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. His case was postponed to March 27 for further investigation.

His co-accused - two other teens, aged 13 and 15 - have since accepted responsibility for the incident.

This is according to National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane who told News24 that the teens had been assessed by a probation officer and that a report was then presented to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court last Friday.

"The report was presented to the court. A preliminary inquiry was held and it established that two of the minors were actually accepting responsibility for the incident that transpired," Mjonondwane said.

Kulani Mathebula, 19, was on his way to school at around 07:00 last Wednesday when he was assaulted by three other pupils, believed to be from a nearby school.

He was stabbed in the chest and died on the scene.

Three teens - a 13-year-old and two 15-years-olds - were later arrested.

Mjonondwane said, following the findings, that the two boys were taking responsibility for the murder, and that the case had to be postponed to allow for the State to arrange a psychologist to further evaluate the two.

Their case was postponed to March 29. The boys were released into the custody of their parents.

Mjonondwane said that, in the case of the 15-year-old who has not admitted guilt, the State would now have to prove its case.

"The third one did not accept responsibility, which therefore meant that the State has to prove criminal capacity," she said.

While the court has released the three boys into the care of their parents, it comes with strict conditions, Mjonondwane said.

The teens are allowed to attend classes at school, but have a curfew of 16:00 to be back home.

They are also not allowed to leave home before 06:00.

The boys are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian wherever they go.

"They are not allowed to roam around the streets and, if they have to participate in any recreational activity, they must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian appointed by their parent," said Mjonondwane.

They are also allowed to attend church on Sundays under strict parental guard.

Mathebula was laid to rest on Sunday at Xikundu village, near Malamulele in Limpopo.

Source: News24