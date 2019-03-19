19 March 2019

South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Robbers Who Attempted Gold Heist On Boksburg Highway

By Pelane Phakgadi

A group of about 10 robbers attempted to steal gold that was being transported in a Toyota Land Cruiser in Boksburg, Johannesburg, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the two occupants of the Toyota were injured after their car was riddled with bullets and have been taken to hospital for medical care.

"They were transporting gold along the R21 in Jet Park in Boksburg when they were attacked by the group," said Makhubele.

The R21 has since been closed.

Ekurhuleni police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, some of whom fled the scene in a VW Golf before police arrived.

Police are also investigating how the rest of the group fled.

Makhubele said nothing seemed to have been taken from the vehicle and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"We urge any member of the public who might have information which could lead to the arrests of these suspects to contact their nearest police station," Makhubele added.

