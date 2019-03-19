South Africa: ANC in Sedibeng Lays Fraud and Corruption Charges Against Midvaal Municipality

The ANC in Sedibeng has laid charges of fraud and corruption against the Midvaal Municipality, which is run by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

"The ANC in Sedibeng has noted with serious concern the crop of corruption that is happening in the Midvaal Local Municipality under the leadership of the DA... The people of Midvaal continue to suffer injustices with the lack of accountability by the management of the municipality," ANC regional task team coordinator Sphiwe Mgcina said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after the municipality was embroiled in an alleged "cash for jobs" scandal which implicated mayoral committee member for corporate services Amelia Tsukudu, four directors, and deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters.

Peeters was put on special leave following allegations that he had appointed workers before the interview process, News24 reported.

"We want answers for the malpractice that has been taking place in Midvaal. We hope that the justice system will not turn a blind eye to the agonising pain, suffering and intimidation that black people are living in because of the way Midvaal is run.

"We will be making follow-ups on the case that we have opened [on Tuesday] morning," Mgcina added.

The ANC in the region further called on Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi to update the community and council on the steps that will be taken to bring the accused to book.

It is also calling for a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report to be tabled to expose alleged corruption in the municipality.

"The DA is running out of time to save its dominant spot in Midvaal and it is now resorting to corruption, among other things, to buy support, and in some areas rule with intimidation over the people that have put them in power.

"The DA cannot continue in the manner which it has been doing," Mgcina concluded.

Source: News24