Kenyan Teams Hit By 'One Piece of Meat' Serving Row in Egypt

Even after making the best possible start at the ongoing Women's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt, it appears all is not well for Kenyan clubs in the competition.

Nairobi News understands that Kenyan teams have been made to put up with deplorable conditions, including receiving small servings of food during meal times.

Kenya is represented at this annual continental competition by Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline and KCB.

All three teams had won their opening games against Uganda's Nkumba University, Asec of Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda Revenue Authority and DR Congo's DGSP as the tournament entered day three on Tuesday.

WANTING STANDARDS

Media reports have however quoted Kenya Pipeline coach Margaret Indakhala complaining about her players being served with 'one piece of meat', rice and crisps for lunch, hours before the opening game against Rwanda Revenue Authority.

"They are offering bare minimum in food ratio and other services. I, as the team manager, was personally forced to buy food from McDonald's before our first match against Rwanda Revenue Authority to supplement what the players had eaten at the hotel," Pipeline team manager, Kashujaa Onyonyi, said.

Separately, Pipeline have been forced to relocate to another hotel due to low standards at the facility the squad was initially booked in by the tournament organizers.

Kenya Prisons are also not happy with the wanting standards of hospitality in Egypt with assistant coach Mavisi Azenga complaining that the team is encountering 'lots of problems'.

"The food is equally bad but we will survive," he said.

NOT HAPPY

The teams have also complained about slow internet speeds.

These complaints have prompted Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni to pen a protest letter to the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president Amy El Wani.

Kioni is CAVB vice-president.

"I hope this mail finds you in good health. I wish you a very successful women's club championship. However, the Kenyan teams are not happy with their hotels. The rooms and the food is below standard. Please intervene," Kioni's letter reads in part.

The tournament rules dictate that each of the participating teams pay the organizers who in turn source for the accommodation.