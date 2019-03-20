Nigeria: NNPC to Extend Gas Supply Line to Algeria, Advances Northern Oil Search

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to amend its planned northern corridor gas supply line to extend up to Algeria from Kano, a distance of over 2000 kilometres according to calculations by Google map.

The corporation also stated that it was making progress in its search for oil in the northern part of the country, adding that the Kolmani River-II Well which spud-in was flagged off last month by President Muhammadu Buhari, has so far recorded a drilling progress of 6,700 feet.

According to a statement , the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru made the disclosures when he received an award from executives of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN). The statement signed by NNPC's Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Baru as saying that the target of the corporation for the Kolmani River drill was 14,200 feet, even as he added that the depth could be longer depending on findings.

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari, has been supportive of the corporation's search for hydrocarbon resources in Kolmani River, and that its recent foray into inland exploration in parts of the country was part of the government's plan. Baru, told members of PETAN that in furtherance of NNPC's African integration drive, it was considering extending the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline system across the Sahara to Algeria in North Africa.

He reaffirmed the Federal government's plan to also extend the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) to Morocco, and commended PETAN for its contribution to the development of the Nigerian petroleum industry. According to him, the NNPC will continue to support the association. He said in this regards: "My pride in PETAN is that, today, we have the capacity and expertise as Nigerians to carry out any job in the Industry that was hitherto done by foreigners. As a champion of Nigerian content, we will continue to support you in whatever way we can."

The statement quoted the Chairman of PETAN, Mazi Bank Anthony Okoroafor, to have commended Baru for engineering transformation in every aspect of the petroleum industry since his assumption of office. Okoroafor, cited the resumption of exploration in the inland basins and the flag-off of Bonga South-west project which has been in the shelf for more than 10 years as fruits of Baru's visionary leadership and doggedness.

He stated that the association decided to Ho our him in recognition of his works in the industry, adding that PETAN was committed to the realisation of Nigeria's four million barrels per day production and 40 billion barrels reserve targets. The NNPC had seven months ago indicated that it was working with a Chinese consortium to work towards finalising the term sheet for financing of the 614 kilometres (km) AKK pipeline project estimated to cost $2.8 billion.