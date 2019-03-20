Rwanda: Busingye Seeks Increased Civil Society Participation in Delivery of Justice

The Minister of Justice Johnston Businye has appealed to civil society organisations to increase their role in the process of delivering justice.

Busingye who is also the Attorney General made the call on Monday at the launch of the Justice Week that is scheduled to continue today in Ngororero District.

@Rwanda_Justice @BusingyeJohns is adressing the Media about #JusticeWeek19 @JusticeSectorRw. Journalists from different media outlets are represented pic.twitter.com/msKQfpKDyM

-- Rwanda Law Reform C. (@RwandaLawReform) March 18, 2019

He remarked that organisations working in isolation lead to duplication of activities.

"I urge all NGOs and civil society platforms to stop working in isolation of the whole justice sector. We should all work in conjunction with the branches in the Justice Sector such that we supplement each other," the minister said.

There are more than 36 non-government organisations that are registered to work in the justice sector, according to statistics from the ministry.

Among their duties include citizen outreach on topics such as human rights and access to justice.

Busingye also challenged civil society organisations to offer a helping hand to government in its efforts towards national rehabilitation services, which revolve around fighting delinquency.

Monday's meeting was followed by an exhibition in which the institutions operating in the justice sector showcased their services.

Among the services showcased include Rwanda Forensic Laboratory, which is critical in applying science to get evidence, especially for courts.

Rwanda National Police exhibited fire brigade and rescue equipment including emergency vehicles that can rescue people from storied buildings during fire outbreak.

The Justice Week will run from March 18-22. The ministry intends to raise awareness about emerging crimes such as human trafficking and cybercrimes.

The most targeted institutions for the awareness on emerging crimes are higher institutions of learning, prisons and community forums.