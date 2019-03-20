South Africa: Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United Goalkeeper Arthur Bartman Dies

Photo: MTN Football/YouTube

Then Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Arthur Bartman in 2012.

Cape Town — Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Arthur Bartman has died at the age of 46, Sport24 reports.

Bartman's death was confirmed by his hometown club, Maritzburg United, who he served as a player and later as a goalkeeper coach after announcing his retirement.

"The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach‚ Arthur Bartman," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

The cause of Bartman's death - was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg - was not confirmed by the club, Sport24 reports.