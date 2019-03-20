Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Eye Consolation Win After Suffering Early Exit at African Champs

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women volleyball club take on Egyptian side Shooting in their last Group C game after bowing out of the Women's African Clubs Championship.

The tax collectors suffered early exit from the continental showpiece after losing their first two games, both in straight (3-0) sets, at the hands of Kenyan giants Pipeline and Cameroun side FAP.

RRA chances for a spot to quarter-finals were shuttered on Monday after losing 28-30, 19-25 and 16-25 to FAP, having lost 19-25, 19-25 and 15-25 to Pipeline at Al Ahly Hall in Cairo, Egypt, the previous day.

With one match round to go, Pipeline and FAP have already booked their tickets to knock-outs, while Christophe Mudahinyuka's RRA and Shooting are out, and will be playing classification matches, starting Thursday.

In another Group C fixture today, six-time African champions Pipeline take on FAP with both sides battling to advance to the round of last eight as group leaders.

Wednesday

Pool C

RRA Vs Shooting

FAR Vs Pipeline