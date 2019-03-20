Angola: Rwandan President Expected Wednesday in Luanda

Luanda — Rwanda's President Paul Kagame arrives Wednesday in Luanda for a two-day official visit to Angola, at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

On the same day, the two Heads of State will hold a meeting in the Presidential Palace, reads a note issued by the Civil House of the President of the Republic.

The document to which Angop had access says that on Thursday, the Rwandan President will leave Luanda back to his country.

Cooperation between Angola and Rwanda is being developed within the framework of regional peace and security issues.