20 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jackson Mthembu Confirms His Eldest Daughter Has Died

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
African National Congress Chief Whip, Jackson Mthembu in February 2018.
By Sesona Ngqakamba

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has confirmed on Twitter that his daughter has died.

He tweeted on Wednesday morning that his eldest daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, 25, took her own life at their parliamentary village home in Cape Town.

"We are in deep pain. We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years," he said on Twitter.

If you are dealing with depression, anxiety or any other mental health issue and are seeking assistance you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on 0800 21 22 23 (8am to 8pm), 0800 12 13 14 (8pm to 8am) or SMS 31393.

