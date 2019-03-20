Rwanda: Kajeje Wins Gold at Special Olympic World Games

Team Rwanda has far collected six medals at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, including Bosco Kajeje's gold medal in long jump on Tuesday.

The 2019 Special Olympics started on March 14, and will conclude Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.

Youngster Marceline Mushimiyimana, 19, bagged the team's first gold medal on the opening day last week in mini javelin throw, and Rwandans have since claimed six medals; two gold, two silver and two bronze medals, respectively.

Kajeje, 29, was in fine form on Tuesday as he edged Oman's Jamudi Bati Khalfan to clinch gold in the senior men's long jump contest.

The two silver medals came through Hamza Mbarushimana (mini javelin throw) and Patience Irafasha in Division 27 Bocce contest, while the two bronze medals came from the bocce team, led by Dany Murengezi, in singles and doubles.

Alice Mukamana came close to a podium finish in Division 15 Women's 100m category, but the sprint sensation finished in fourth position.

There has been no medal from the swimming trio as Jack Kayitana finished 7th in the 25m backstroke swim, Peruth Nyiraminani was 4th in freestyle, whilst Felicite Mukakagenza came 5th in freestyle.

Rwanda is represented 24 athletics in athletics, football, bocce and swimming.

The Special Olympics World Games are a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the traditional Olympics movement.

Around 7,000 athletes from over 170 countries are taking part in a range of sports, with the focus being to empower people with intellectual disabilities through the tool of sport.