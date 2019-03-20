20 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Children Have the Right to Protest - South African Legal Activists Make Submissions to United Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mbekezeli Benjamin

The right to freely assemble, demonstrate and collectively express our views is vitally important in any democracy. In South Africa, historically and at present, this right is for many citizens the most accessible means to collectively express their demands, concerns or anger on the issues of the day. However, as a society, we underestimate the importance of this right to our children.

Unlike adult citizens of South Africa who will be eligible to vote in the elections on 8 May, children cannot vote. This critical avenue by which to exercise their political power and express a political view is closed to them. This is why the ability to assemble and demonstrate is an important way in which children participate in the political life of society. The Constitutional Court has recently affirmed that "by virtue of their unique station in life, the importance of the right to peaceful assembly has special significance for children who have no other realistic means of expressing their frustrations".

The Equal Education Law Centre will this week demonstrate to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) why children and youth should always be given consideration when giving consent to the right to peaceful assembly. The UNHRC...

South Africa

Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United Goalkeeper Arthur Bartman Dies

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Arthur Bartman has died at the age of 46, Sport24 reports. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.