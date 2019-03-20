Kenya: 2 Guns, 481 Bullets Unearthed in Assa Nyakundi's Murder Case

Investigations into the circumstances under which city lawyer Assa Nyakundi shot and killed his son have taken a new twist after detectives stumbled upon 481 rounds of ammunition and two more guns in his house.

The lawyer, 60, meanwhile remained in hospital, citing blood pressure complications, even as an internal police communication indicated he was being treated as a suspect.

One of the firearms recovered from the 60-year-old lawyer's house at Muthaiga Parkside Estate is a Sig Sauer pistol that was found in hi master bedroom.

Also found in the bedroom were two empty magazines, 285 rounds of 9mm bullets, 57 rounds of .375mm bullets and 139 rounds of 12 gauge bullets.

SHOTGUN

In a room adjacent to the master bedroom, which is used as a library, police found a shotgun.

A police communication indicated the Glock pistol taken from the lawyer on Sunday had 13 bullets and not 14 as earlier said.

A Glock pistol carries a maximum of 18 bullets and it will be up to Mr Nyakundi to account for the five missing bullets.

POLICE GUARD

Mr Nyakundi was admitted to Nairobi hospital "under police guard after suffering blood pressure complications while in police custody," the police communication said.

His son Joseph's body is still at the Aga Khan hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination, the police said.

Coincidentally, as police were taking Mr Nyakundi into custody on Sunday night, they were arresting one of his clients, Mr James Ng'ang'a, who has now been charged with threatening journalist Linus Kaikai.

THE FAMILY

Mr Nyakundi, a Master of Laws graduate from the University of Nairobi, boasts of a career that many advocates can only dream of. He was admitted to the Bar on July 29, 1985.

He is married to Lydia Kung'a Apungu Nyakundi, a scholar who has had several papers focusing on education in Kenya published.

The couple has three other children -- Noah, Cynthia and Laureen.

Neighbours at the family's Muthaiga Parkside home told the Nation that Cynthia and Laureen study abroad.