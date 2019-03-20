South Africa: Couple in Court for R4 Million Fraud and Money Laundering

press release

Western Cape — The Cape Town Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in collaboration with the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation on Monday secured a R2.4 million preservation order belonging to a couple that colluded and siphoned off a company almost R4 million.

Themba Romario Maneli (24) and Nanky Tozama Kanase (24) were arrested last week Friday and have been charged with fraud, theft and money laundering in the Cape Town Magistrate court. They remain in police custody and are due to appear in court again on 20 March 2019 for a formal bail application in the same court.

Maneli, a Finance Clerk at Clicks IT Finance Department allegedly colluded with his girlfriend and submitted fictitious invoices over a period of time for payment exceeding R4 million to a company owned and directed by his girlfriend.

Over R1.6 million was already transferred to different bank accounts and the stolen funds were quickly depleted through electronic payments and ATM withdrawals. The Hawks' swift investigation landed the two in jail whilst the Asset Forfeiture Unit managed to freeze the remaining alleged stolen millions of rand.