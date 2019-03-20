South Africa: Five Suspects Due to Appear in Court for Possession of Drugs

press release

Five suspects aged between 31 and 71 are due to appear in two separate courts at Nkomazi and Evander respectively, for the alleged possession of drugs.

In the first incident, two men and two women were arrested at Tonga, near Malelane in possession of drugs. It all spiralled when police were conducting a stop and search operation. They stopped a black sedan with four occupants, mounted with foreign registration plates, for a search. Three bags stuffed with 28 plastic balls of dagga were found in the vehicle, hence their arrest. The vehicle was also seized for further investigation.

In the second incident, a foreign national was arrested at Evander also at a stop and search operation conducted by members of Crime Prevention. The man was searched and 12 packets of drugs (crystal meth) were found in his possession.

The suspects are due to appear tomorrow, 20 March 2019, facing charges of possession of illegal drugs.

Police Management in the province hailed the arrests and urged all members to put more effort in ensuring that the authority of the state is stamped.